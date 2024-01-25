SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $75.21 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

