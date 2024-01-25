Saitama Tops One Day Trading Volume of $172,478.86 (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Saitama has a total market cap of $57.45 million and approximately $172,478.86 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Saitama has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00017742 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022567 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,919.54 or 0.99963743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011268 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00196116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Saitama

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 9,973,269,802 coins and its circulating supply is 44,973,269,802 coins. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 9,973,269,801.64 with 44,973,269,801.64 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00130736 USD and is up 11.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $162,456.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

