Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $277.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.10 and a 12-month high of $285.72. The firm has a market cap of $268.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,410,412 shares of company stock worth $362,670,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

