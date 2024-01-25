SALT Reaches Market Cap of $3.03 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $23,589.75 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00017557 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,964.27 or 0.99899655 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011297 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00196595 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02544687 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $28,441.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.