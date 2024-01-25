Savaria Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$15.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.97. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$210.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.36 million. Savaria had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.8358045 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 17,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$268,621.20. 19.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.67.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

Further Reading

