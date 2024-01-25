Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 252.9% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Save Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,819,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Save Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Save Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Save Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Save Foods stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 13,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,797. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $2.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.27. Save Foods has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $16.52.

Save Foods ( NASDAQ:SVFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative net margin of 1,287.99% and a negative return on equity of 119.54%.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. The company's products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

