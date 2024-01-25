SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.
SB Financial Group Stock Performance
SBFG opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.74. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
