Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stake Reduced by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 652,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 649,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,565,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 777,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,633,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,187,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,602,000 after purchasing an additional 86,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

