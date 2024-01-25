Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 4.6% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $21,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.52. 91,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,949. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $62.66. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

