Scotiabank Analysts Give Canfor (TSE:CFP) a C$22.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$22.00 target price on Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canfor from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.60.

Get Canfor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Canfor

Canfor Stock Performance

Canfor stock opened at C$16.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.64. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$13.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.92.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.69) by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 0.4005401 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.