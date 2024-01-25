SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading 5.1% Higher

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.77 and last traded at $39.05. 3,147,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,238,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Get SEA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

SEA Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $796,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SEA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,263 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in SEA by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.