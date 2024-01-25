Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$21,233.14 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Elizabeth K. Fillatre Miller sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.89, for a total value of C$21,233.14.

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

SEA stock opened at C$13.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.86. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.34 and a twelve month high of C$21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.65.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

