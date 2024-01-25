Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STX. Bank of America increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Shares of STX stock opened at $89.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.70. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $90.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

