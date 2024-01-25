Sector Gamma AS Has $22.93 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sector Gamma AS reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,506 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises 5.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.11% of Cardinal Health worth $22,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.71. 2,101,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,396. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.16.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

