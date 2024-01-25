Sector Gamma AS Has $9.43 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Catalent makes up approximately 2.4% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.11% of Catalent worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 35.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 17.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,647. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $74.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

