Sector Gamma AS Lowers Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Sector Gamma AS cut its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the period. Bruker makes up 1.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.07% of Bruker worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 810.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,812,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after purchasing an additional 71,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,926,000 after purchasing an additional 75,197 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Bruker Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.66. 281,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,351. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

