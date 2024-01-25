Sector Gamma AS Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sector Gamma AS trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 3.3% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $13,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $226.65. The stock had a trading volume of 482,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.51.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

