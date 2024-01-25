Sector Gamma AS Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for 6.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Biogen were worth $26,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $246.21. The company had a trading volume of 683,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,634. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

