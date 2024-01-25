Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,383,444 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $47,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEM. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Select Medical by 288.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SEM opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $33.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEM. TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

