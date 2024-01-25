Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.73. 3,222,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.16.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

