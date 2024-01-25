Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average is $93.83. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

