Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

MOH opened at $366.54 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $391.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.30.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

