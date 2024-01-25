Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total value of $1,555,073.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at $21,017,862.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $418.31 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

