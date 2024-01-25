Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,782 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,204,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.