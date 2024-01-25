Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $136,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,220,854,000 after buying an additional 1,655,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,037,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $524,005,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $394,814,000 after purchasing an additional 202,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in eBay by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

