Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $162,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 6.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Aptiv by 31.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,779,000 after purchasing an additional 106,427 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 36.9% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 45,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.19.

Aptiv stock opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $92.88. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

