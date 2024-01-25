Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar stock opened at $145.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $156.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

