Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. First County Bank CT boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 17,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.42 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.