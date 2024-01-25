Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 293,758 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,797,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10,781.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,531 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $121.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.61.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

