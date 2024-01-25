Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.2 %

MTD stock opened at $1,204.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,151.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,153.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

