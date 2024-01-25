Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $606,738,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,305,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,278,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $348.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.66 and a 200 day moving average of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.43 and a twelve month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

