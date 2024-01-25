ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $850.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $630.00 to $850.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s previous close.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $678.09.

ServiceNow stock traded up $8.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $771.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,334. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $783.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $699.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.44. The stock has a market cap of $158.18 billion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

