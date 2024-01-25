ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $820.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $691.22.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NOW stock traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $758.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,688. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $783.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $699.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 11,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

