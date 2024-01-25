ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $885.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $865.00 to $885.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.72.

NYSE NOW traded up $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $766.69. 3,108,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $783.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $699.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $617.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

