ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $870.00 at Robert W. Baird

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $780.00 to $870.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.72.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $766.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,108,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $783.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.31, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $699.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

