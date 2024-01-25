Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY24 guidance to $10.85-11.35 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW traded down $4.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $297.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,927. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.