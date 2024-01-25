Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.85-11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.34.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $301.16 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

