Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.85-11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.4 %

SHW stock opened at $301.16 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

