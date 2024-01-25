Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.70) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday.
In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch sold 18,722 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.85), for a total value of £56,727.66 ($72,080.89). 35.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
