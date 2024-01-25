Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Secure Trust Bank Price Performance
Shares of STB traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 670 ($8.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,195. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 550 ($6.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 822 ($10.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 668.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 638. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.67, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.81.
About Secure Trust Bank
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Secure Trust Bank
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- What are fintech companies?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.