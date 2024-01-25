Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of STB traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 670 ($8.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,195. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 550 ($6.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 822 ($10.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 668.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 638. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.67, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

