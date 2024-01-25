Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Drops By 57.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the December 31st total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MYD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.62. 38,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,619. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
