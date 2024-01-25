Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Drops By 57.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the December 31st total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MYD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.62. 38,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,619. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 143.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

