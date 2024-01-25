Short Interest in CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Rises By 11,400.0%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 11,400.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNBX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 387,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,033. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.76.

Get CNBX Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Cannabics SR, an oral capsule developed for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.