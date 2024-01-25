Short Interest in CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Rises By 11,400.0%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 11,400.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CNBX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 387,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,033. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.76.
About CNBX Pharmaceuticals
