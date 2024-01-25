Short Interest in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Expands By 495.9%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,100 shares, an increase of 495.9% from the December 31st total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 19.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Exicure Trading Up 1.1 %

XCUR stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 million, a PE ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Exicure has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exicure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Exicure by 1,766.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176,674 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Exicure by 329.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exicure during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

