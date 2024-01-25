Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Rises By 1,672.0%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 1,672.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Performance

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.63. 37,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,623. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

