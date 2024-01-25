Short Interest in Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Grows By 2,833.3%

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 2,833.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,330,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greene Concepts Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INKW remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,291,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,872. Greene Concepts has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get Greene Concepts alerts:

Greene Concepts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Greene Concepts, Inc, through its subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc operates as a bottling and beverage company. The company focuses on producing a variety of beverage product lines, including spring and artesian water, cannabinoid, infused beverages, pH balanced water, and beverage offerings, as well as athletic drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Greene Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.