Short Interest in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Expands By 6,000.0%

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 6,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HSPO remained flat at $10.75 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSPO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the second quarter worth $434,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

