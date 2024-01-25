Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Decreases By 98.6%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the December 31st total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.1308 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

