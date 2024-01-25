Short Interest in LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Drops By 73.5%

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOYGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LY Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAHOY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.46. 8,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,512. LY has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that LY will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LY Company Profile

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

