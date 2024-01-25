Short Interest in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Declines By 55.6%

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. 3,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,167. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.26). On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Stories

