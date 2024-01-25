Short Interest in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Declines By 55.6%

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NERV traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. 3,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,167. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.26). On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
