Short Interest in Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Increases By 30,750.0%

Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 30,750.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nexus Uranium Stock Down 1.8 %

GIDMF stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.55. 34,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,113. Nexus Uranium has a 1 year low of 0.05 and a 1 year high of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.29.

Get Nexus Uranium alerts:

About Nexus Uranium

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nexus Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and silver ores. The company holds interest in the Wray Mesa uranium-vanadium project that covers an area of 6,282 acres located in the Uruvan mining district in Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.