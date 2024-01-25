Short Interest in Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Increases By 30,750.0%

Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 30,750.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Nexus Uranium Stock Down 1.8 %
GIDMF stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.55. 34,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,113. Nexus Uranium has a 1 year low of 0.05 and a 1 year high of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.29.
About Nexus Uranium
